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Home / Haryana / Rohtak struggles with traffic jams as motorists fall short of parking space

Rohtak struggles with traffic jams as motorists fall short of parking space

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Former minister Subhash Batra discusses a list of panel members.
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The issue of traffic congestion and shortage of parking spaces in Rohtak city has once again come into focus after former Haryana Home Minister Subhash Batra raised the matter at a meeting with representatives of civil society. The problem has been aggravated by the growing number of vehicles and what many consider inadequate efforts by the municipal authorities and the police to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Major roads and intersections, including Court Road, Model Town, Sonepat Stand, Shantmai Chowk, Railway Road, Jhajjar Road, Bhiwani Stand and the Old Bus Stand, have become regular congestion hotspots, causing considerable inconvenience to the commuters, traders and residents.

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Satyendra Duhan, Municipal Commissioner, said efforts were underway to identify suitable land near the main markets for developing additional parking facilities to ease traffic congestion.

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“The HSVP land near the Old Bus Stand is being considered for developing a parking lot and the process of obtaining permission from the authorities is underway. The site has sufficient space to accommodate several hundred vehicles. Similarly, land is being explored for a parking facility near Medical Mor,” Duhan added.

Batra forms panel to meet Guv

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Former minister Subhash Batra, who has proposed shifting the Deputy Commissioner’s residence to the Officers’ Colony and converting the existing DC residence land into a public parking facility, has constituted a 13-member committee to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum on the issue. “The absence of adequate parking space around the court complex forces the lawyers, litigants and ordinary citizens to endure daily traffic jams and pollution. I have called for exploring the possibility of developing a public parking facility on 2.5 acres at the DC residence to resolve the traffic issue here,” Batra said.

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