Rohtak students step into world of set crafting with Bollywood expert

Students at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA) are currently learning the art of creating film sets. For this, Bollywood production designer Rahul Bala has visited the university to conduct a workshop for students of the Film and Television faculty. During the workshop, he is familiarising students with the key details and technical aspects involved in set design.

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FC Mahesh TP of the Film and Television faculty said that Rahul Bala is trained in photography and production design from FTII-Pune, and the College of Art, Delhi. He has worked as a production designer for Soham Shah Films’ Chamkeela, Stage OTT’s web series Akhada, and Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai, presented by Imtiaz Ali. He has also co-produced and shot the children’s short film Doorbeen, which won the Best Cinematography award at NDFF 2021.

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Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit Arya said that the grandeur seen in films is not created only by actors or locations; it is the result of months of hard work by an entire team. “Whenever you watch a historical or grand film, its sets transport you to a completely different world. However, this magic does not happen suddenly; it is the outcome of a carefully planned and highly technical process,” he said.

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During the workshop, Rahul Bala explained to students that the responsibility of creating a film set lies with the production designer and art director. “These professionals first develop a blueprint based on the director’s vision. This includes every minor and major detail, such as the size of the set, the design of doors, the colour combinations, and even the texture of the walls,” he said.

He added, “After this, the set is gradually constructed using wood, fibre, plaster and other specialised materials. Often, sets are made so realistic that viewers mistake them for real locations. Cinema is a visual art where every frame is carefully designed to create a lasting impact. This is why audiences not only follow the story but also experience a visually rich and memorable cinematic world.”