Rohtak teacher’s suspension revoked 3 days after ‘protest participation’ row 

Just three days after suspending a guest teacher on charges of violating conduct rules, Department of School Education made a U-turn, withdrawing its order amid criticism from various quarters.

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Sulekha Dalal, a Primary Teacher (PRT) working as a guest teacher at Government Middle School (GMS), Rainkpura, in Rohtak, had been suspended with immediate effect on June 8, two days after she participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi on June 6. However, the suspension order issued by the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) did not specify the reasons for the action.

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Clarifying her participation in the protest, Sulekha stated that she was neither associated with any political party nor any organisation. She maintained that she attended the event solely to support and amplify the concerns of young people raising issues that directly affect their future.

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“My son is also a victim of irregularities in recruitment examinations. I went there only as a concerned mother,” she had said.

Expressing happiness over the revocation of her suspension, Sulekha termed the development a moral victory for thousands of citizens across the country. She said the government’s decision would encourage people like her to continue raising genuine public concerns.

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“I received the revocation order this evening,” Sulekha told The Tribune.

Interestingly, the fresh order also does not specify the reasons for revoking the suspension. However, DEEO Bijendra Hooda said the decision to withdraw the action was taken following directions from the state authorities.

The suspension had sparked intense debate on social media, with several organisations coming out in her support. Among them, All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) strongly condemned the action and demanded that she be reinstated with full dignity.

“Young people and parents have been raising their voices against issues such as paper leaks, corruption and unemployment for a long time. Sulekha’s son is also preparing for competitive examinations, and like any concerned parent, she has every right to speak out for her child’s future. Therefore, her suspension was unjustified,” said Harish Kumar Saini, a leader of the organisation, following the suspension.