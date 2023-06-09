Rohtak to have agency for child adoption soon: DC

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 8

Rohtak will have an agency for child adoption soon. The process to set up the facility has started. Ch. Lakhi Ram Arya Jagannath Ashram, a shelter-home for children in Rohtak, has sent a proposal in this regard to the office of the District Child Protection Officer. Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the ashram and inspected the facilities being provided to the inmates on Thursday.

“There are seven child-adoption agencies in the state as of now. Rohtak district does not have any such facility, due to which the local residents desirous of adopting children were facing difficulties,” he stated.