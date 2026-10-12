Rohtak to host drone show depicting Ram-Ravana battle

Rohtak is set to witness its first grand drone show on Dasehra, featuring spectacular aerial depictions of the Ramayana, including the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. Organised by the newly formed Shri Sanatani Yuva Foundation, Rohtak, the religious and cultural event will be held at the HUDA Ground opposite the New Grain Market on October 20, beginning at 4 pm.

Former Haryana Cooperation Minister Manish Kumar Grover and the foundation’s convenor, industrialist Karan Vig shared this information while addressing a news conference here on Monday.

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“The event will combine religious devotion, traditional music and modern technology, with more than 200 drones illuminating the night sky with scenes from the epic Ramayana. The drone team will arrive from Ayodhya, and the show is expected to be the main attraction of the celebrations,” claimed Grover.

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He said the event would offer a unique blend of faith, devotional music and modern technology, providing people, particularly the younger generation, an opportunity to connect with India's cultural heritage. Grover appealed to residents, devotees and young people to participate in the programme.

The cast of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’ had also been invited to the event. “Artistes associated with the film will be present, and selected scenes from the movie will be screened for the audience. Their participation aims at inspiring young people through the ideals of Lord Hanuman and the values of Sanatan culture,” said Vig.

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He said the renowned Keshav Band from Mathura will perform devotional songs, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the evening. The musical performances, alongside the drone spectacle, are expected to make the event a major attraction for residents.

Vig said the foundation's objective went beyond organising a religious programme. It aims to encourage young people to stay away from drugs and negative influences and embrace moral values, discipline and India's cultural traditions.