Rohtak in Haryana to phase out 3,757 old commercial vehicles

In a major move to curb vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region, the authorities in Rohtak have identified 3,757 old commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, to be taken off the roads under the Central Government’s scheme.

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These vehicles fall under BS-I to BS-IV emission categories following which an exercise has been initiated to remove them from the roads. Under which, notices would be issued to the owners of these vehicles, directing them to dispose of or replace their vehicles as per the prescribed procedure.

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“BS-I, BS-II and BS-III trucks and buses found operating on roads will be sent to authorised vehicle scrapping centres. Owners of BS-IV commercial vehicles will have the option of either selling their vehicles outside the NCR or registering on the Transport Department’s Parivartan Scheme portal to replace them with BS-VI or electric vehicles,” said Virender Singh Dhull, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

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He informed that only 35 vehicle owners had so far registered on the portal and the remaining eligible owners had been urged to register at the earliest to avail themselves of the benefits available under the scheme.

“Under the scheme, BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and older commercial vehicles will have to be scrapped at the authorised vehicle scrapping centres. The eligible BS-IV vehicle owners can also sell their vehicles in non-NCR cities or areas,” he added.

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Dhull pointed out that the scheme provideed financial incentives to encourage owners to replace older, more polluting vehicles with BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles. The eligible vehicle owners purchasing a replacement vehicle can avail themselves of up to 50 per cent exemption in motor vehicle tax, while those purchasing BS-VI or electric vehicles may receive 100 per cent motor vehicle tax exemption for up to 10 years, subject to eligibility and applicable conditions.

“The scheme also provides for interest assistance of up to five per cent on loans taken for purchasing new vehicles. In addition, the vehicle manufacturers may provide discounts of up to eight per cent, while additional one-time financial incentives are available for the BS-VI diesel and electric vehicles,” he added.

Dhull said relief had also been provided in certain cases involving permit-related matters pending for more than one year, subject to the prescribed conditions.

“The entire process is being implemented online through the Transport Parivartan Portal, covering vehicle eligibility verification, disposal of old vehicles, purchase of replacement vehicles, loan assistance and registration,” he added.

He further said the Transport Department had also made authorised vehicle scrapping centres available in the state. The vehicle owners of the identified commercial vehicles have been advised to complete the required formalities promptly and take advantage of the replacement scheme, he added.