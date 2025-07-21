Rohtak to run shuttle buses for CET candidates

To facilitate smooth transportation for candidates appearing in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) scheduled for July 26 and 27, the Rohtak depot of Haryana Roadways will operate shuttle buses to take candidates to their respective exam centres across the city. For this purpose, the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium has been designated as the central shuttle hub.

“A total of 68 examination centres have been set up in Rohtak for the CET where over 35,000 candidates from Bhiwani and Jhajjar districts are expected to appear. The exams will be conducted in two shifts on both the days. The candidates arriving via Haryana Roadways from their districts will be dropped at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium. From there, shuttle buses will take them to their exam centres,” said Surendra Siwach, Workshop Manager, Rohtak Depot.

He said a total of 171 buses would operate on 11 routes across Rohtak city to ferry the candidates. Of these, 161 buses have been hired from private schools and cooperative societies, while 10 will be provided by the Rohtak depot. A roadways official will be deployed on each route to assist candidates in case of any issues during transit, he added.

“All buses designated for shuttle services will be parked overnight at the stadium to ensure they are readily available as soon as candidates arrive in Rohtak on July 26 and 27. The move is aimed at ensuring a hassle-free travel from their hometowns to their respective exam centres,” said Siwach.

He added that more than 45,000 candidates from Rohtak are also scheduled to appear for the CET in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. For their convenience, special buses will be operated from Rohtak to take them both the districts, and the state government will provide free roadways travel to all such candidates.

Meanwhile, sources said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to hold a video conference on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of Transport Department of all the districts to review preparations for the exams. “General managers are currently finalising plans regarding the number of buses, route charts, and other arrangements that would be shared in the meeting with the CM,” the sources added.