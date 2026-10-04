Rohtak university clears 92 long-pending teacher promotion cases under CAS

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) authorities have finally cleared the 92 long-pending Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion cases of teachers from government-aided colleges.

As many as 14 teachers have been promoted to Academic Level-11, 39 to Level-12, 36 to Level-13A and three to Level-14. Several of the cases had been pending since 2021, 2022 and 2023. The promotions were finalised after completion of the prescribed process of screening, evaluation and interviews.

Advertisement

The three oldest Level-14 cases had been pending since January 1, 2016.

Advertisement

According to the due dates, the cases included two from 2021, six from 2022, 17 from 2023, 18 from 2024, 40 from 2025 and six from 2026. The cases pertained to Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and Librarians.

Screening-cum-Evaluation/Selection Committee meetings were held on June 25, July 16, September 25, September 26 and October 1 this year.

Advertisement

Following scrutiny of documents, screening, evaluation and interviews, the pending cases were finalised as per the prescribed procedure.

MDU Public Relations Officer Pankaj Nain said Prof Rajesh Punia, who is currently serving as the Dean, College Development Council, played a key role in monitoring and following up the pending promotion cases.

Punia coordinated with the concerned colleges for obtaining records, scrutiny of documents and preparations for the committee meetings, along with the College Branch team.

The promoted teachers belong to various disciplines, including Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Economics, Physical Education, Geography, Sanskrit, Psychology, Political Science, History, Hindi, Computer Science, Zoology, Education and Public Administration.

Teachers from affiliated government-aided colleges in Rohtak, Sonipat, Palwal, Jhajjar, Ballabhgarh, Bahadurgarh and Kalanaur are among those who have benefited from the promotions.

“The clearance of the long-pending cases will enable eligible teachers to avail themselves of career progression benefits under the CAS. The university authorities have expressed gratitude to the Director and Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Haryana, for their cooperation in completing the process,” said the Nain.