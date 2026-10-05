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Home / Haryana / Rohtak university film ‘Two Shores’ to be screened at Toronto festival

Rohtak university film ‘Two Shores’ to be screened at Toronto festival

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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A scene from the film, ‘Two Shores’. Tribune Photo
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The short film ‘Two Shores’, produced by Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, will be screened in Toronto on October 13 as part of the 15th International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA), which runs from October 8 to 18. IFFSA is considered the largest film festival in South Asia.

FC Mahesh TP of the Faculty of Film and Television said ‘Two Shores’ was written and directed by Gautam Chaudhary, a student of the Acting course, during his seventh semester. The short film was made by students as part of their course.

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“One aspect of the film’s story revolves around the struggles of a poor farming family, while the other focuses on the younger generation’s dreams of going abroad. It shows the impact on their families and their own lives when young people go abroad illegally in the desire to earn dollars. The story moves forward by focusing on these two aspects of happiness and sorrow,” he said.

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Mahesh said Gautam Chaudhary, Mitali, Deepti Ahlawat, Krishan Malik and Lakshya Saini, among others, acted in the film. Harshit Dhal was the director of photography, while Sukh Bawa was the production designer. Yash Chopra handled the editing, Ravi Madina was the location sound recordist and Gautam Bainiwal was the sound designer.

Vice Chancellor Dr Amit Arya said the selection of a student-made film for an international film festival was a matter of pride for the university community.

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“This proves that we have world-class resources, with which students produce films and documentaries in exactly the same way as a film is produced in Bollywood or Hollywood. We hope that the film will attract the attention of the jury members and win an award,” he said.

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