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Home / Haryana / Rohtak university launches waste management facility

Rohtak university launches waste management facility

Newly inaugurated biogas plant to power three girls’ hostels

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia inaugurates a waste management facility at MD University in Rohtak.
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Maharshi Dayanand University on Wednesday launched an Integrated Waste Management Facility, including a biogas plant, which will convert organic waste into biogas, thereby promoting sustainable waste management and renewable energy on the campus.

The facility was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia as the chief guest.

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Poonia emphasised the need to expand the use of renewable energy and create greater awareness about environmental protection among students and wider community.

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“Renewable energy is the need of the hour, and concerted efforts to promote green energy are essential to address the growing environmental crisis, particularly the escalating threat of global warming. The initiative is a step towards environmental conservation and promoting sustainable practices,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia said the university was committed to promoting green energy, sustainable practices and a culture of environmental responsibility among the university community. He said the newly inaugurated biogas plant would meet the energy requirements of three girls’ hostels and contribute significantly to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

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Punia expressed gratitude to NGOs Sahaas and Navrambhav Social Foundation for supporting and funding the Integrated Waste Management Facility under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He said such partnerships between educational institutions and social organisations could play a significant role in advancing sustainable development.

Superintending Engineer JS Dahiya briefed the gathering about the salient features and functioning of the waste management facility.

Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Randeep Rana, Dean College Development Council Prof Rajesh Punia, Chief Warden (Girls) and Dean Students’ Welfare Prof Sapna Garg and representatives of the supporting NGOs were among those present on the occasion.

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