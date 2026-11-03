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Home / Haryana / Rohtak university professor receives Rs 60-lakh biotechnology dept grant for research on pathogenic fungus

Rohtak university professor receives Rs 60-lakh biotechnology dept grant for research on pathogenic fungus

Dr Ritu Pasrija of the Department of Biochemistry, MDU, said the primary objective of the project was to understand key biological aspects associated with the infection-causing potential of Cryptococcus neoformans, a pathogenic fungus

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:39 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Prof Ritu Pasrija (L) and Dr Mehak Dangi (R)
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The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, has sanctioned a research grant of Rs 60 lakh to a project led by Dr Ritu Pasrija of the Department of Biochemistry, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. Dr Mehak Dangi, faculty member at the University's Centre for Bioinformatics, will serve as the Co-Principal Investigator of the project.

Prof Ritu said the primary objective of the project was to understand key biological aspects associated with the infection-causing potential of Cryptococcus neoformans, a pathogenic fungus. The research will focus on studying communication between different cellular organelles within fungal cells. The findings may help improve understanding of the infection process and identify potential new targets for antifungal treatment.

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She expressed gratitude to the DBT for supporting the research project and said that the grant would provide significant impetus to advanced scientific investigations in this area.

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Cryptococcus neoformans is a pathogenic fungus capable of causing serious infections in humans. The DBT Technical Expert Committee approved the research proposal after evaluation, appreciating its scientific hypothesis, strong preliminary research findings and well-structured work plan. The project also includes approval for one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position, said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer of the MDU.

Congratulating Prof Ritu Pasrija and Dr Mehak Dangi on this achievement, MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia said that securing grants for prestigious national-level research projects reflects the university's growing research capabilities and academic excellence.

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“Such research initiatives promote scientific innovation and play a significant role in addressing critical challenges related to human health,” he added.

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