Rohtak varsity BTech student secures AIR 61, to join IAF

Sagar Solanki, a BTech Computer Science and Engineering student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been selected in the Indian Air Force. He has secured All-India Rank (AIR) 61 in the final merit list, bringing laurels to the university.

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Sagar has been selected in the aeronautical engineering branch of the Indian Air Force and will soon undergo training as an Under Training Flying Officer. He appeared for the selection process conducted by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), Gandhinagar. “Just a few days before the selection process, Sagar’s father passed away. Despite this difficult situation, he fulfilled all his family responsibilities and appeared for the selection process. Due to his outstanding performance, he was recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB). He subsequently cleared the medical examination and secured AIR 61 in the final merit list,” said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer

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at MDU.

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Sagar credited his success to the support and blessings of his late father, family members, teachers and friends. “Becoming an officer in the Indian Air Force has been my childhood dream, and I dedicate this achievement to my late father,” he added.

Congratulating Sagar and his family, Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia said the achievement is a matter of pride for the university. He described Sagar’s success as an inspiring example of courage, determination and dedication. The Director, UIET, Prof. Vineet Kumar Singla, and Training and Placement Officer Arun Hooda also congratulated Sagar and wished him success in his future endeavours.