Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity clinches All India Inter-University Cross Country Men’s Championship

Rohtak varsity clinches All India Inter-University Cross Country Men’s Championship

The event attracted participation from more than 130 universities and 800 athletes from across the country

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:49 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
Students participate in the All India Inter-University Cross Country at MD University in Rohtak.
Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) won the All India Inter-University Cross Country Men’s Championship 2025-26, which was organised in its campus. The event attracted participation from more than 130 universities and 800 athletes from across the country.

MDU secured the championship title with an impressive 35 points. Shivaji University, Kolhapur finished second with 61 points, while VBU Purvanchal University, Jaunpur claimed third position with 62 points. The narrow margin between the second and third positions added excitement and intensity to the competition.

In the individual category, Abhishek from Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur secured the first position with a remarkable performance. Rakesh from Prayagraj finished second, while Aadesh Kumar from Mangalore University earned third place, showcasing outstanding athletic ability and determination.

The championship was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of MDU, Prof. Rajbir Singh, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and later felicitated the winners with trophies and medals. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that sports play a vital role in the holistic development of students.

