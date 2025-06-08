DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity demotes prof with invalid PhD

Rohtak varsity demotes prof with invalid PhD

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) administration has demoted Kultaj Singh, a faculty member at the department of physical education, to the post of Associate Professor.

Advertisement

The PhD degree of Kultaj Singh, on the basis of which he was promoted to the post of professor in December-2012, was found invalid.

Prof Bhagat Singh, the head of the department, had filed a petition in this regard with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court directed the MDU authorities to take action regarding the matter, following which the professor was demoted and other consequential benefits granted to him withdrawn.

Advertisement

The demotion of Kultaj Singh from the post of professor to associate professor has been confirmed by the university administration in a communique sent to the head of the department on June 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts