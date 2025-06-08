Rohtak varsity demotes prof with invalid PhD

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) administration has demoted Kultaj Singh, a faculty member at the department of physical education, to the post of Associate Professor.

The PhD degree of Kultaj Singh, on the basis of which he was promoted to the post of professor in December-2012, was found invalid.

Prof Bhagat Singh, the head of the department, had filed a petition in this regard with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court directed the MDU authorities to take action regarding the matter, following which the professor was demoted and other consequential benefits granted to him withdrawn.

The demotion of Kultaj Singh from the post of professor to associate professor has been confirmed by the university administration in a communique sent to the head of the department on June 4.