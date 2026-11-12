Rohtak varsity employees’ cricket team leaves for tourney in Jammu

Carrying the hopes of the university and an impressive record of two championship titles, the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Employees’ Cricket Team on Wednesday left for Jammu to compete in the 22nd All India Vice-Chancellors T-20 Cricket Cup. The tournament, being hosted by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu, will be inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on November 13.

Before the team’s departure, Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia handed over the university flag to captain Narendra Sheelak and extended his best wishes to the players. He exhorted them to maintain discipline, dedication and sportsmanship, and make the university proud through their performance. Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal also encouraged the team to give its best in the tournament.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Randeep Rana, Dean CDC Prof Rajesh Punia, Director Sports Kultaj Singh, Director Public Relations Sunit Mukherjee, were among those present on the occasion.

The squad comprises captain Narendra Sheelak, Dr Vipin Kumar, Dr Sukhbir, Gaurav Dureja, Pankaj Nain, Raj, Deepak Kumar, Anand Prajapati, Rambir Rana, Rishi Saini, Yogendra Siwach, Rajesh Sharma, Parveen Kumar, Mahipal Phogat, Sunil Kumar and Vivek Kumar.

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“The MDU Employees’ Cricket Team has won the championship twice — first in 2019 at Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and again in 2023 at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur,” said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer, MDU.