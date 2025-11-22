Rohtak varsity expels student leader over VC residence incident

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has expelled student leader Pardeep for two years following recommendations by the university's Proctorial Board. He was accused of forcibly entering the Vice-Chancellor's official residence on September 18.

Advertisement

According to the official order issued by the Assistant Registrar, Pardeep - enrolled in the Certificate Course in German-was given sufficient opportunity to present his defence and respond to allegations of gatecrashing before the final decision was made.

Advertisement

The expulsion order bars him from entering the university campus in any capacity for the duration of two years.

Advertisement

The Samyukt Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti, however, condemned the decision during a meeting on campus and passed a resolution against it. Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of the Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidyarthi Association, criticised the move as authoritarian, arguing that the punishment was excessive.