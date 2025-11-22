DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity expels student leader over VC residence incident

Rohtak varsity expels student leader over VC residence incident

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:50 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of a student body hold a meeting in Rohtak on Friday.
Advertisement

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has expelled student leader Pardeep for two years following recommendations by the university's Proctorial Board. He was accused of forcibly entering the Vice-Chancellor's official residence on September 18.

Advertisement

According to the official order issued by the Assistant Registrar, Pardeep - enrolled in the Certificate Course in German-was given sufficient opportunity to present his defence and respond to allegations of gatecrashing before the final decision was made.

Advertisement

The expulsion order bars him from entering the university campus in any capacity for the duration of two years.

Advertisement

The Samyukt Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti, however, condemned the decision during a meeting on campus and passed a resolution against it. Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of the Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidyarthi Association, criticised the move as authoritarian, arguing that the punishment was excessive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts