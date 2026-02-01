Rohtak varsity gets Rs 2.57-crore grant for common incubation facility

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has secured a grant of Rs 2.57 crore for setting up a common incubation centre/facility at its Centre for Startup, Incubation & Innovation.

Project Coordinator Prof Sandeep Malik said the centre aimed to support micro food-processing enterprises under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

“The university had applied through the Directorate of MSME, Haryana, to establish a common incubation facility with processing lines for bakery products, spice powders, cold-pressed oil and multi-grain nutribars. The centre will have dedicated infrastructure and the best of the equipment to strengthen entrepreneurship, skills, startup, incubation and innovation ecosystem of the university,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said the project was a promising initiative aligned with the government's one district, one product initiative, where Rohtak aims to excel in bakery products.

“This can strengthen industry-linked innovation, add value to on-campus entrepreneurship and enable the university to collaborate on new skill-oriented initiatives and courses aligned with emerging needs in food processing and enterprise development,” he added.

Registrar Dr Krishan Kant described it as a significant development.