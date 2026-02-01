DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity gets Rs 2.57-crore grant for common incubation facility

Rohtak varsity gets Rs 2.57-crore grant for common incubation facility

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has secured a grant of Rs 2.57 crore for setting up a common incubation centre/facility at its Centre for Startup, Incubation & Innovation.

Advertisement

Project Coordinator Prof Sandeep Malik said the centre aimed to support micro food-processing enterprises under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Advertisement

“The university had applied through the Directorate of MSME, Haryana, to establish a common incubation facility with processing lines for bakery products, spice powders, cold-pressed oil and multi-grain nutribars. The centre will have dedicated infrastructure and the best of the equipment to strengthen entrepreneurship, skills, startup, incubation and innovation ecosystem of the university,” he added.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said the project was a promising initiative aligned with the government's one district, one product initiative, where Rohtak aims to excel in bakery products.

“This can strengthen industry-linked innovation, add value to on-campus entrepreneurship and enable the university to collaborate on new skill-oriented initiatives and courses aligned with emerging needs in food processing and enterprise development,” he added.

Advertisement

Registrar Dr Krishan Kant described it as a significant development.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts