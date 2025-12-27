Rohtak varsity launches online student services

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on Friday launched six online services for students on its student portal.

The services were inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh at an event held in the Vice-Chancellor’s Committee Room.

“The newly introduced services pertain to re-evaluation, re-checking, duplicate detailed marks cards, duplicate degrees, transcripts, and backlog certificates. With these facilities now available online, students will be able to apply for examination and academic documents without visiting university offices, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and convenience,” said a spokesperson of the university. The VC said the initiative would ensure timely and reliable services while aligning with the objectives of the Digital India mission.

Chief Consultant (Examinations) Mahabir Dhanakhar and Controller of Examinations Rahul Rishi briefed the attendees of the event about the services, saying more facilities would be added to the student portal in future.

A live demonstration of the services was given by Computer Centre Technical Assistant Vikas Nagil.