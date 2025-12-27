DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity launches online student services

Rohtak varsity launches online student services

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:33 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. File photo
Advertisement

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on Friday launched six online services for students on its student portal.

Advertisement

The services were inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh at an event held in the Vice-Chancellor’s Committee Room.

Advertisement

“The newly introduced services pertain to re-evaluation, re-checking, duplicate detailed marks cards, duplicate degrees, transcripts, and backlog certificates. With these facilities now available online, students will be able to apply for examination and academic documents without visiting university offices, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and convenience,” said a spokesperson of the university. The VC said the initiative would ensure timely and reliable services while aligning with the objectives of the Digital India mission.

Advertisement

Chief Consultant (Examinations) Mahabir Dhanakhar and Controller of Examinations Rahul Rishi briefed the attendees of the event about the services, saying more facilities would be added to the student portal in future.

A live demonstration of the services was given by Computer Centre Technical Assistant Vikas Nagil.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts