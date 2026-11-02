Rohtak varsity plans better safety, academic, sports facilities for girls

In a bid to strengthen campus safety and upgrade academic, sports and recreational facilities for girl students, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has proposed a series of initiatives, including enhanced security arrangements at all 10 girls’ hostels, dedicated study spaces, a computer laboratory and new sports facilities. The proposals assume significance in the wake of a spate of violent incidents on the campus in recent months and student protests over the PhD fee and for other demands.

The proposals, submitted by the office of the Chief Warden (girls’ hostels), include installation of double-layer barbed wire fencing along the boundary walls of all girls’ hostels, development of sports facilities and the creation of a computer laboratory, study room and indoor games facilities in the newly constructed reading hall.

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As part of the proposed security measures, double-layer barbed wire fencing will be installed along the entire boundary walls of all girls’ hostels to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure a safer environment for the residents. The work will be undertaken by the university’s XEN (Executive Engineer) office on a priority basis, said Dr Sapna Garg, Chief Warden (girls’ hostels) of the university.

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“In another proposal aimed at promoting physical fitness and sports among hostel residents, the university plans to develop sports facilities in the vacant area near Krishna and Bhagirathi Girls’ Hostels. The proposed infrastructure includes two badminton courts, one volleyball court and one basketball court. Proper lighting arrangements will also be provided to enable the students to play during evening hours,” she added.

The university has also proposed the optimal utilisation of its newly constructed reading hall in the girls’ hostel complex by developing separate facilities for indoor recreation and academic activities.

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According to the proposal, the ground floor of the reading hall will be equipped with indoor games facilities, including table tennis, chess and carrom. The second floor will be divided into two sections, with one half earmarked for a computer laboratory equipped with computers and related facilities, while the other half will be developed as a dedicated study room with proper furniture, lighting and other essential amenities.

“The proposed facilities are intended to provide girl students with better opportunities for academic preparation, recreation, physical fitness and overall personality development while residing on the university campus,” said the Chief Warden.

Meanwhile, the university administration has also approved several significant academic proposals during the 207th meeting of its academic council held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia on Friday. A total of 80 academic proposals were considered during the meeting.

“Keeping in view the interests of faculty members and students, the academic council approved memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Avitri Intelligence Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, and Acumes Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Delhi,” said Prof Randeep Rana, Dean, Academic Affairs.

Rana said the council also approved the registration of 147 research scholars for PhD programmes across various disciplines and faculties. In another significant decision, the summer internship regulations were approved to facilitate practical exposure and skill development opportunities for students.

“The meeting further approved the internal quality assurance report (IQAR) of the Directorate of Distance Education for the academic session 2025-26. Examination schemes and syllabi of various academic programmes were also accorded approval,” said the Dean.