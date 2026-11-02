DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity plans better safety, academic, sports facilities for girls

Rohtak varsity plans better safety, academic, sports facilities for girls

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:53 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The women hostel, ‘Abhilasha’, at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

In a bid to strengthen campus safety and upgrade academic, sports and recreational facilities for girl students, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has proposed a series of initiatives, including enhanced security arrangements at all 10 girls’ hostels, dedicated study spaces, a computer laboratory and new sports facilities. The proposals assume significance in the wake of a spate of violent incidents on the campus in recent months and student protests over the PhD fee and for other demands.

The proposals, submitted by the office of the Chief Warden (girls’ hostels), include installation of double-layer barbed wire fencing along the boundary walls of all girls’ hostels, development of sports facilities and the creation of a computer laboratory, study room and indoor games facilities in the newly constructed reading hall.

Advertisement

As part of the proposed security measures, double-layer barbed wire fencing will be installed along the entire boundary walls of all girls’ hostels to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure a safer environment for the residents. The work will be undertaken by the university’s XEN (Executive Engineer) office on a priority basis, said Dr Sapna Garg, Chief Warden (girls’ hostels) of the university.

Advertisement

“In another proposal aimed at promoting physical fitness and sports among hostel residents, the university plans to develop sports facilities in the vacant area near Krishna and Bhagirathi Girls’ Hostels. The proposed infrastructure includes two badminton courts, one volleyball court and one basketball court. Proper lighting arrangements will also be provided to enable the students to play during evening hours,” she added.

The university has also proposed the optimal utilisation of its newly constructed reading hall in the girls’ hostel complex by developing separate facilities for indoor recreation and academic activities.

Advertisement

According to the proposal, the ground floor of the reading hall will be equipped with indoor games facilities, including table tennis, chess and carrom. The second floor will be divided into two sections, with one half earmarked for a computer laboratory equipped with computers and related facilities, while the other half will be developed as a dedicated study room with proper furniture, lighting and other essential amenities.

“The proposed facilities are intended to provide girl students with better opportunities for academic preparation, recreation, physical fitness and overall personality development while residing on the university campus,” said the Chief Warden.

Meanwhile, the university administration has also approved several significant academic proposals during the 207th meeting of its academic council held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia on Friday. A total of 80 academic proposals were considered during the meeting.

“Keeping in view the interests of faculty members and students, the academic council approved memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Avitri Intelligence Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, and Acumes Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Delhi,” said Prof Randeep Rana, Dean, Academic Affairs.

Rana said the council also approved the registration of 147 research scholars for PhD programmes across various disciplines and faculties. In another significant decision, the summer internship regulations were approved to facilitate practical exposure and skill development opportunities for students.

“The meeting further approved the internal quality assurance report (IQAR) of the Directorate of Distance Education for the academic session 2025-26. Examination schemes and syllabi of various academic programmes were also accorded approval,” said the Dean.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts