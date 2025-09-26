DT
Rohtak varsity professor among top 500 scientists in Stanford University global ranking

Rohtak varsity professor among top 500 scientists in Stanford University global ranking

15 professors, 7 research scholars from Maharishi Dayanand Univarsity feature in latest rankings

Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak , Updated At : 12:25 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Dr Sarvajeet Singh Gill
Dr Sarvajeet Singh Gill, professor at the Centre for Biotechnology of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has ranked among the top 500 Indian scientists in the recent global rankings released by Stanford University.

As per official sources, Gill is the only scientist from all state universities of Haryana to have featured in this elite list. He has been consistently included in Stanford’s 2 per cent scientists list since 2020.

The latest rankings include 15 professors and seven research scholars from MDU.

The Stanford rankings, based on Elsevier’s Scopus citation data, are considered the international benchmark for scholarly impact, reflecting the influence of a scientist’s research worldwide.

An internationally acclaimed plant biotechnologist, Gill has pioneered research on abiotic stress tolerance in crops facing drought, salinity and heavy metal toxicity. His studies have provided important insights into molecular mechanisms and adaptive strategies, contributing directly to sustainable agriculture and food security.

With over 18,000 citations and an h-index of 45, Gill has remarkably advanced plant stress biology. He has edited more than 30 books published internationally, serves on editorial boards of reputed journals and authored highly cited publications, including one with over 9,600 citations.

“I am humbled and honoured by this recognition. It reflects the relentless efforts of my research team, students, and the supportive environment at our university. This achievement reinforces our commitment to addressing critical challenges in agriculture through innovative scientific research. I see this as a recognition of Indian science on the global stage,” stated Prof Gill.

Congratulating Gill, MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said, “This outstanding achievement brings great pride to the university and the state. The inclusion of 15 professors and 7 research scholars from MDU in the 2025 Stanford list is a testament to our vibrant academic environment. Gill’s success is a beacon of inspiration for our young scholars.”

