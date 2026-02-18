Rohtak varsity Registrar, professor suspended amid row over Executive Council meet

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, authorities have placed Registrar Dr Krishan Kant and senior professor Dr Naseeb Singh Gill of the Department of Computer Science and Applications under suspension ahead of the scheduled meeting of the university’s 304th Executive Council on Wednesday.

The suspension orders for both officials were issued separately.

“The Registrar has created an unprecedented situation in the university by not complying with orders of the Vice Chancellor, which is a gross violation of the Section 9-C(2) of the University Act that stipulates the Registrar to work directly under the superintendence, direction and control of the VC.

“He has created such a situation in the university that its functioning has come to a standstill. Under these circumstances, Dr Krishan Kant, Registrar, is hereby suspended with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings against him,” states the order issued by the Vice-Chancellor.

The order further stated that Dr Krishan will not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the authorities during his suspension period.

Sources said the suspension action was taken against Registrar Dr Krishan Kant after he informed members of the Executive Council about the latest directives issued by the state government.

“In the communication, the MDU authorities have been directed to postpone the 304th Executive Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held today, until further orders. The directions were issued on Tuesday evening,” they said.

However, they maintained that the university authorities are determined to go ahead with the meeting on Wednesday, without caring about the state government’s directive.

Meanwhile, a separate order related to the suspension of Dr Naseeb Singh Gill, senior professor in the Computer Science and Applications Department, stated that the action was taken to maintain institutional discipline, safeguard the integrity of the decision-making process of the Executive Council and uphold administrative decorum.

Disciplinary proceedings will follow based on the findings of a fact-finding report. Dr Gill too has been directed to remain stationed at headquarters during the suspension period.

Matters related to action against certain teachers and several promotion cases are expected to be placed before the Council. Notably, the three-year term of Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh is set to end in two days.