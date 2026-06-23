Rohtak varsity secures Rs 25 lakh grant for advanced celiac disease research

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been awarded a research grant worth Rs 25 lakh by the Haryana State Council for Science, Innovation and Technology (HSCSIT) for a study aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease, a growing public health concern in North India.

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The three-year project, titled “Screening Prolidase as Biomarker and Salivary Microbiome Therapeutics for Celiac Disease”, will be led by Prof Amita Suneja Dang of the Centre for Medical Biotechnology. Prof Pooja Suneja, Head, Department of Microbiology (MDU), and Dr Praveen Malhotra, Senior Professor and Head, Department of Gastroenterology, PGIMS-Rohtak, will serve as co-principal investigators.

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“The project seeks to address critical gaps in the detection and management of celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten-containing foods such as wheat. Experts consider North India a ‘celiac belt’ due to the region’s high wheat consumption and increasing incidence of the disease,” said Pankaj Nain, public relations officer of the university.

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He maintained that researchers would investigate the role of prolidase as a potential biomarker for early and less invasive diagnosis, while also studying genetic variations in the PEPD gene linked to disease susceptibility. A key focus of the project will be the analysis of the salivary microbiome to identify naturally occurring bacteria capable of breaking down gluten.

“The findings could lead to the development of novel probiotic-based therapeutic strategies, offering hope to patients who currently have no treatment option other than adhering to a lifelong gluten-free diet,” he added.

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Prof Dang said the study aims to advance the understanding of the disease and explore innovative approaches that could improve both diagnosis and patient care.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia termed the grant a significant achievement for the university and a recognition of its growing research capabilities. “This project reflects the MDU’s commitment to addressing real-world health challenges through interdisciplinary and socially relevant research. The outcomes have the potential to benefit a large number of patients and contribute meaningfully to the field of medical biotechnology,” he added.

The PRO claimed that the grant had strengthened the MDU’s expanding research portfolio and underscored the university’s increasing contribution to health and biomedical sciences at the national level.