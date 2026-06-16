Rohtak varsity students' creative projects make the cut for Mumbai International Film Festival

Creative works produced by students of the Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, are set to be showcased on a national stage as one short film and two documentaries crafted by the university have been selected for a special screening at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The films will be screened in Mumbai on June 17.

Advertisement

"The short film Junglee Rani and the documentaries Taalmel and Rohtak Mera Shehar have been selected for screening at the MIFF. These were made by students from the 2022 and 2023 batches of the film and television faculty. These are part of the students’ course, where they took responsibility for everything from acting, music and costume designing to directing,” said Vice-Chancellor Amit Arya.

Advertisement

Arya said having the films reach an international film festival was a proud moment for the university, proving that its world-class resources enabled students to make films and documentaries in the same way that movies were made in Bollywood or Hollywood.

Advertisement

The documentary Rohtak Mera Shehar traces the touching journey of three students who leave their city to pursue higher education. As they find their way through the unfamiliar streets of a new city, they find themselves caught between longing and discovery. They also find comfort in unexpected similarities. Through moments of struggle, friendship and self-recognition, their search for home leads them to a realisation — home is not a place; it is a feeling. It is directed by Vinayak Sharma, a student of the 2023 direction batch.

Another documentary, Taalmel, focuses on the story of teenage boys who earn their living and feed their families by playing the dhol. During their musical journey, they meet hundreds of strangers. Music becomes a way for them to survive and express their emotions, while they constantly face social neglect and harsh realities beyond their age. It is directed by Anushka Gupta, a student from the 2023 direction batch.

Advertisement

Similarly, the short film Junglee Rani exposes the exploitation and inhumanity behind the glitz and glamour of cinema. It shows that when emotions are crushed in the name of art, humanity loses. It is directed by Navya Hyeran, a student of the 2022 direction batch.