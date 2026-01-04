DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity students launch indefinite dharna

Rohtak varsity students launch indefinite dharna

Seek cancellation of ban order against four, halt to recruitment process

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:59 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students protest in Rohtak on Saturday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Representatives of various student organisations, under the banner of the Samyukt Chhatr Sangharsh Samiti, have launched a joint indefinite dharna outside Gate No. 2 of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU).

Advertisement

The protesters are opposing the ban on the entry of four students and a teacher into the university campus, and have also raised serious questions over the ongoing recruitment process for teaching faculty. To press the state government to accept their demands, they have been spending cold nights in the open at the dharna site.

Advertisement

The protesters are demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh from the post, an immediate halt to the recruitment process, and the cancellation of the banning orders imposed on four students and a teacher.

Advertisement

“The MDU has become a den of corruption. Anyone who raises their voice against corruption faces a ban on entry into the university. Four students have been expelled for two years and barred from campus on the basis of baseless charges, which is a grave injustice to them. Even the entry of a senior faculty member was banned after he spoke out against corrupt practices,” said Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of the Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidyarthi Association.

He alleged that the roster system and the standard operating procedures set by the state government were being ignored in the recruitment process, hence they were demanding immediate halt to ongoing recruitment process.

Advertisement

Pradeep Mota, president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chhatra Sangathan, said the university authorities had been acting like a dictator against the students. A written complaint in this regard has been sent to the Chancellor of the university, he added.

SFI student leader Amit Kumar said they would soon launch an “Expose the VC” campaign at various departments and at the university branch to curb corruption.

Meanwhile, the university’s Public Relations cell has rejected all allegations, stating that many of the protesters are not bonafide students of the university. It further claimed that some individuals among the protesters are those against whom disciplinary action, including rustication, where applicable, had already been initiated or taken on the recommendations of the competent university authorities.

“The present gathering it seems is aimed at creating undue pressure on the university and its statutory processes. Moreover, a district court has restrained the defendants / organisation concerned from holding any meeting, demonstration, or staging any dharna within the premises of the university and within 100 metres of the campus, except with due permission of the competent authorities,” the university spokesman claimed.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts