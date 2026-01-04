Rohtak varsity students launch indefinite dharna

Representatives of various student organisations, under the banner of the Samyukt Chhatr Sangharsh Samiti, have launched a joint indefinite dharna outside Gate No. 2 of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU).

The protesters are opposing the ban on the entry of four students and a teacher into the university campus, and have also raised serious questions over the ongoing recruitment process for teaching faculty. To press the state government to accept their demands, they have been spending cold nights in the open at the dharna site.

The protesters are demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh from the post, an immediate halt to the recruitment process, and the cancellation of the banning orders imposed on four students and a teacher.

“The MDU has become a den of corruption. Anyone who raises their voice against corruption faces a ban on entry into the university. Four students have been expelled for two years and barred from campus on the basis of baseless charges, which is a grave injustice to them. Even the entry of a senior faculty member was banned after he spoke out against corrupt practices,” said Vikram Singh Dumolia, president of the Dr Ambedkar Missionaries Vidyarthi Association.

He alleged that the roster system and the standard operating procedures set by the state government were being ignored in the recruitment process, hence they were demanding immediate halt to ongoing recruitment process.

Pradeep Mota, president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chhatra Sangathan, said the university authorities had been acting like a dictator against the students. A written complaint in this regard has been sent to the Chancellor of the university, he added.

SFI student leader Amit Kumar said they would soon launch an “Expose the VC” campaign at various departments and at the university branch to curb corruption.

Meanwhile, the university’s Public Relations cell has rejected all allegations, stating that many of the protesters are not bonafide students of the university. It further claimed that some individuals among the protesters are those against whom disciplinary action, including rustication, where applicable, had already been initiated or taken on the recommendations of the competent university authorities.

“The present gathering it seems is aimed at creating undue pressure on the university and its statutory processes. Moreover, a district court has restrained the defendants / organisation concerned from holding any meeting, demonstration, or staging any dharna within the premises of the university and within 100 metres of the campus, except with due permission of the competent authorities,” the university spokesman claimed.