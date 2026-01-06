Rohtak varsity to boost sports facilities under state scheme

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has submitted a detailed plan to strengthen its sports facilities under the state government’s Sports Excellence Centres scheme, aimed at enhancing competitive sports training and infrastructure across state universities.

As announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the 2025-26 budget, five state universities, including MDU Rohtak, Chaudhary Charan Singh University Hisar, Guru Jambheshwar University Hisar, Kurukshetra University, and Indira Gandhi University Rewari, will receive Rs 1 crore each to strengthen competitive sports training.

“At MDU, the primary focus will be on athletics, boxing and wrestling. We have submitted a detailed proposal highlighting existing facilities and campus infrastructure that provide a base for expansion, including a gymnasium, swimming pool, 400-metre synthetic track, cricket stadium, courts, halls for wrestling, judo, kabaddi and taekwondo. The plan aims at converting existing strength into more structured, scientific training support for promising university athletes and sportspersons from affiliated colleges,” said Prof Rajbir Singh, Vice Chancellor.

He maintained that other key proposals include covering a four-lane, 140-metre athletics warm-up track with a shed (estimated cost Rs 47.74 lakh) to allow practice in all weather and building a boxing ring shed (3,000 sq ft; estimated cost Rs 73.08 lakh) for training national and international-level boxers.