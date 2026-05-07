Rohtak varsity to launch outreach drive in Haryana villages for organ donation

Emboldened by three successful organ donation drives within a single month, the Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has announced that is going to launch a special awareness campaign, especially in rural areas, to educate villagers about organ donation and encourage them to pledge their organs. The initiative aims to spread the message that organ donation is the greatest gift one can give, illuminating and saving many others.

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Vice Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal announced the programme on Thursday while being felicitated by a delegation of the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ) for his efforts to promote organ donation. “Through organ donation, one person can give a new lease on life to up to eight individuals. There can be no nobler act than saving lives through organ donation. The three organ donation drives organised within a month have inspired many people not only in Rohtak, but across other districts of the state as well,” he said.

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Aggarwal added that the Haryana State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation had been directed to undertake a special awareness campaign to encourage people to pledge their organs. Special camps would be organised in villages to facilitate doorstep registration of organ donors.

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Registrar Dr Roop Singh said university had inspired revolutionary changes in the field of organ donation over the past year. “A tradition has now been initiated at our trauma centre to bid farewell to the families of brain-dead donors with full respect and dignity. Floral tributes are offered to mortal remains as a mark of honour and gratitude for their noble contribution,” he added.

HUWJ president Manmohan Kathuria said PGIMS was setting new benchmarks in organ donation, with organs now being airlifted to save lives in critical situations. Treasurer Lokesh Jain remarked that a doctor’s responsibility extended beyond providing treatment, and also included guiding society towards meaningful social causes such as organ donation.