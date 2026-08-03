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Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity to launch sports drive to steer students away from drugs

Rohtak varsity to launch sports drive to steer students away from drugs

Announces newly appointed Director (Sports) Kultaj Singh

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:44 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Former Minister Krishan Murti Hooda welcomes Director (Sports) Kultaj Singh at MD University in Rohtak. Tribune photo
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The Department of Sports at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, will launch a campaign to encourage students in affiliated colleges to take up sports as part of efforts to keep them away from drug abuse. To kick-start the initiative, the department will soon convene a meeting of representatives from all the colleges to chalk out an action plan.

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Newly appointed Director (Sports) Kultaj Singh announced the initiative on Monday after assuming charge. He was welcomed on the occasion by former Haryana Minister Krishan Murti Hooda and representatives of various organisations.

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"Sports is one of the most effective ways to keep youngsters away from drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have been spearheading the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign to eradicate this social evil. In the same spirit, we will launch a movement across colleges to motivate students to actively participate in sports," Kultaj said.

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He said he would personally visit colleges to interact with students, while the university would also convene a meeting of affiliated colleges to ensure effective implementation of the campaign.

"Besides encouraging participation in sports, the department will ensure that students remain well informed about sports activities, scholarships, incentives, cash rewards and other facilities being offered by the university to promote sporting talent," Kultaj added.

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Meanwhile, Krishan Murti Hooda congratulated Haryana players for their medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games, saying their success reflected the state's strong sporting ecosystem.

"It is a matter of pride not only for the government but for the entire state that Haryana athletes continue to excel at the international level. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been making every effort to provide budding sportspersons with the infrastructure and support needed to nurture their talent. Medal winners are also being rewarded with attractive cash incentives and government jobs," he added.

Krishan Murti has urged MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Milap Punia to organise a felicitation ceremony for the Commonwealth Games medallists so that university students could draw inspiration from their achievements.

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