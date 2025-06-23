Rohtak varsity to set up Centre for Indian knowledge system

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has decided to take significant steps towards integrating the Indian traditional knowledge system into the academic stream. The university will soon introduce courses based on the Indian knowledge system.

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Rajbir Singh, while addressing a meeting of the heads of departments, said the traditional knowledge of India is not only a part of the nation’s cultural pride, but it can also prove useful in addressing today’s global challenges.

“In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of higher education institutions to give proper place to the Indian knowledge system in academic courses. A Centre for Indian Knowledge System will be established at the university,” he added.

On the occasion, the V-C also emphasised the effective implementation of formative assessment from the upcoming session. He asked the department heads to focus on research, student-teacher interaction, timely completion of academic audit reports and resolution of matters related to post-matric scholarship.