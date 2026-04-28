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Home / Haryana / Rohtak varsity unveils ‘health bulletin’ to spread awareness about research

Rohtak varsity unveils ‘health bulletin’ to spread awareness about research

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal unveils the 'health bulletin' in Rohtak.
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Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) has launched its ‘health bulletin’, which aims to act as a vital link between the institution and society. It will not only provide information on disease prevention but also highlight ongoing research, new projects, academic initiatives and healthcare services at the university.

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Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr HK Aggarwal unveiled the bulletin and said it would serve as a transparent reflection of the university’s activities, plans and achievements. “Trust is even more important than treatment, and trust comes from awareness. The bulletin will help strengthen public confidence,” he added.

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Registrar Dr Roop Singh said a medical university’s responsibility extended beyond producing doctors to keeping society informed about its work. PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said thousands of patients visited PGIMS every day and were often unaware of newly introduced super-speciality services or departments equipped with modern machines. The bulletin will act as a guide to the institution, he added.

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Prepared under the guidance of UHSR Dean (Student Welfare) Dr Savita Singhal, the bulletin will be published quarterly and will also be available in digital format. “This bulletin will include monthly progress reports of departments, new courses, faculty achievements, major successful surgeries and future plans,” she added.

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