Rohtak varsity urges students to explore unorthodox careers

The Haryana Yuva Udyami Yatra-2026 was organised by Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Centre for Skill and Vocational Education and the Centre for Innovation and Incubation Excellence (CIIE), at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, on Thursday.

The event aimed at familiarising students with opportunities in entrepreneurship, innovation, start-ups, skill development and self-employment. Experts from the Centre, state government and the start-up ecosystem interacted with students and apprised them of various government-supported schemes and opportunities.

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Addressing the students, MDU Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal encouraged them to think differently, develop innovative ideas and explore entrepreneurship as a career option. He said the changing employment landscape offered young people significant opportunities to create enterprises and generate employment for others.

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“Students should dream big, pursue innovative ideas and aspire to become job creators rather than merely job seekers,” he added.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Randeep Rana urged the students to look beyond conventional career paths and use their skills and creative thinking to identify new opportunities.

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Dr Krishan Kant Kataria, Adviser, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India, Dr Preet Sandhu, Managing Director, Startup Stairs, Gurugram, Anupan, General Manager, NSDC and Deepak of the Haryana Skill Development Mission were among the experts who interacted with the students.

The experts highlighted the importance of skill development, creativity, problem-solving and perseverance in building successful entrepreneurial ventures. They also explained how innovative ideas could be converted into viable enterprises with the support of government schemes, skill-development initiatives and the start-up ecosystem. An interactive session was also held during which the experts responded to the students’ queries.

Prof Yudhvir Singh, Director, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Centre for Skill and Vocational Education, and Prof Ajit Kumar, Director, CIIE, welcomed the guests.

Dr Priyanka Yadav, Assistant Director, CIIE, coordinated the programme. Prof Amita Suneja, Prof Deepak Chhabra, Dr Vipin Saini, Dr Dhiraj Khurana, heads of departments, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.