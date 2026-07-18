The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has received approval from the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau (UGC-DEB) for offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the next five years, beginning with the 2026–27 academic session, said Sunit Mukherjee, Director (Public Relations), MDU.

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CDOE Director Prof Rajesh Dhankhar said the UGC-DEB has accredited a range of programmes, including BA, BCom, MA in Economics, Public Administration, English, Sanskrit, Hindi, History and Political Science, along with MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MCom and MSc Mathematics.

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She said all approved programmes would operate under the UGC (ODL and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020. The deadline to complete the admission process for the August 2026 session and upload student details on the DEB portal has been fixed as September 15, 2026.

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“Admission ]for the July-August 2026 session will commence as per schedule, while fully complying with UGC-DEB guidelines. Students will have access to a digital learning platform, quality study material, online academic support and guidance from experienced faculty to pursue higher education and shape their careers,” said Prof Dhankhar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia said the university was promoting technology-driven distance and online education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said such programmes would benefit working professionals, students from rural areas and those unable to attend regular classes, enabling them to pursue higher education and advance their careers prospects.