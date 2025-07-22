Rohtak varsity’s health track catches fancy of residents

The Swasthya Path (health track) located on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak is becoming popular among residents of the university as well as nearby colonies of the city with recent provisions of a sound system and streetlights.

Thanks to the said value-additions, the path now remains well-lit in early mornings and late evenings and also offers strains of soft vocal as well as instrumental music to the visitors along with the chirping of birds amid rows of shady trees. Apart from the students, teachers and employees residing on the university campus, the health track now attracts the residents of nearby colonies as well.“The recent provision of streetlights and sound system along the track have enhanced its charm. While the streetlights instill a sense of safety and security, listening to classical and devotional music while walking amid the rows of trees lifts one’s spirits,” remarks Preeti, a resident of Sector 14.

“The Swasthya Path is our pioneering initiative that blends physical activity with psychological rejuvenation. The integration of therapeutic music with green and tranquil environs makes the routine walk a refreshing experience,” observes MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh.

He said the underlying idea behind the walkway was to create a wellness zone which subtly invited people to reconnect with themselves and nature.

“Multiple scientific studies have shown that music has a positive impact on the brain’s emotional and cognitive centres. Soothing music can ease anxiety, improve focus and aid in recovery from fatigue. It can also cultivate inner resilience and enhance cognitive performance,” states Dr Shalini Singh, Professor, department of psychology.