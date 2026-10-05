Rohtak village celebrates Deepika’s Asian Games gold

Indian women’s hockey player Deepika Sehrawat received a warm welcome in her native Bhainsru Khurd village on Sunday after returning home following the team’s historic gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games in Japan.

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Villagers and family members greeted the player with flower garlands and celebrations, as people gathered in large numbers to congratulate Deepika, who was brought home in a cavalcade. She was also welcomed by people en route.

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Deepika said the gold medal, which came after a 44-year wait, was the result of the team’s hard work as well as the prayers and blessings of people across the country.

“I was unaware that I was creating a record during the tournament, as my only focus was to give my best on the field and contribute to the team’s victory. For a player, the team’s victory is the most important thing. Records come later,” she said while speaking to the media on the occasion.

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Recalling the tense moments of the final against China, Deepika said there was considerable pressure when the opposition was awarded a free stroke. “At that moment, I remembered God and prayed for the team’s victory,” she added.

Deepika said she had been eagerly waiting to return home and meet her family, friends and fellow villagers after the tournament. “Coming back and being among my own people has given me immense happiness,” she said.

Her father, Jagdish Sehrawat, said the team’s gold-medal triumph was a moment of immense pride for the family and the village. He said Deepika’s strong start to the tournament helped boost the team’s confidence.

Jagdish said the entire village had come together to celebrate her achievement, with residents gathering to congratulate the hockey player and organise a grand reception.

Deepika’s grandmother, Phoolpati, also praised her performance. “Well done, daughter! You did a wonderful job. You played exceptionally well and made us proud,” she said.

Interestingly, Deepika’s sporting journey began in childhood, not on a hockey field but at a wrestling facility in Hisar, where she accompanied her elder brother. Her father worked as a laboratory assistant at Haryana Agricultural University. Now retired, he lives in his native village.