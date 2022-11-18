Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

Sunit Dhawan

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 18

In a shining example indicating the strong brotherhood and bonhomie still prevailing in the villages of Haryana, the residents of Chiri village in Rohtak district on Friday presented Rs 2.11 crore and a Scorpio SUV to a fellow villager who contested for the post of sarpanch in the recent panchayat elections but lost.

A grand function was organised at Chiri village to felicitate Dharampal alias Kala, the candidate who lost the election for the post of village sarpanch by 66 votes. The ceremony was attended by representatives of different khaps and residents of several villages in Lakhan Majra block.

"Dharampal has stood by the villagers through thick and thin. However, he lost the election for the post of sarpanch. We wanted to let him know that we are still with him. The underlying idea behind the ceremony was to ensure that he does not get disheartened by the defeat,” said Bhale Ram, the head of a khap covering 485 villages, who presided over the function.

The villagers contributed money and gifted Rs 2.11 crore and a Scorpio SUV to Dharampal, besides honouring him with a turban and garlands.

"I am so overwhelmed at the love and honour bestowed upon me by my fellow villagers, including children, youngsters and the elderly. I will always stand by my brothers, sisters and elders and try to do whatever I can for their betterment,” Dharampal said while talking to The Tribune.

Dharampal has served as chairman of Lakhan Majra Block Samiti, while his mother and grandfather have served as sarpanches of Chiri village.

Asked how he lost the election despite such phenomenal support of the villagers, he said victory and defeat are part of life, but the strength given to him by his fellow villagers had made him feel that he is the winner.

"I have no hard feelings for the person who has been elected sarpanch by defeating me and will support him for the development of the village,” said Dharampal.

#Rohtak