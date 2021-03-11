Rohtak witnesses three-fold rise in wrong parking challans

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 11

The city has recorded more than three times rise in challans for wrong parking of vehicles in the past four months raising a question over residents’ intention towards following traffic rules.

As per official information, 218 challans were issued for wrong parking in February while the count shot up to 718 in June. Strictness by the police and no fear of towing away vehicles from no-parking zones after termination of the contract with a private firm for the purpose are believed to be the main reasons behind rise in challans for wrong parking.

“Parking zone has been earmarked by drawing a white line on every road of the city. But people do not bother to park their vehicles inside the line as towing away of vehicles has stopped since April following opposition by locals. This is the main reason behind rise in wrong parking challans in the city,” said an official of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC).

Dr Ravinder Singh, DSP (Headquarter and Traffic), said wrong parking challans were issued to ensure that people parked their vehicles inside the white line and to prevent road mishaps in the city.

“Wrong parking of vehicles on congested roads not only poses a threat to commuters, but also creates traffic snarls. Besides, wrong parking causes mishaps. Festival season is approaching. Hence, we are focusing on issuing challans for wrong parking so that people do not violate traffic rules,” he added.

The DSP maintained that wheel locks were used on wrongly parked vehicles. The wheel was unlocked only after an owner paid challan on the spot. This was the best way to penalise vehicles owners, he said claiming that sometime vehicles got damaged while towing away.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, said the rise in challan for the wrong side parking was obvious after towing away of vehicles from no-parking zones was stopped.

“We have asked the district police to send a team of cops to keep a check on wrong parking of vehicles and encroachments outside shops as these are the two main reasons behind traffic congestion in the city,” the Mayor added.