Rohtak: Youth brutally thrashed on MD University campus, security under scanner

The brutal thrashing of a young man, identified as Dev, by a group of assailants inside Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Wednesday has once again raised questions over security arrangements on the campus.

Advertisement

The youth sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A video of the disturbing incident went viral on social media, causing concern among students and faculty members.

Advertisement

The incident is reportedly linked to an old enmity while the police have started investigation, after registering a case against the assailants into the matter. However, the recurrence of violence on the campus has raised concerns over the safety of students, particularly amid claims that visitors are subjected to security checks at the university’s main entrance.

Advertisement

According to reports, a group of youths attacked the victim near the FDC canteen. The assailants allegedly dragged him outside and repeatedly hit him with iron pans and spoons leaving him injured.

This is not the first violent incident reported on the MDU campus. In December last year, a group of youths allegedly attempted to run over two students in a Scorpio outside the Law Department. The incident had also raised concerns over the movement of outsiders and security arrangements on the campus.

Advertisement

The latest incident has once again brought the issue of campus security into focus, particularly the effectiveness of security measures in preventing violent confrontations and ensuring the safety of students and other members of the university community.

Meanwhile, Prof Milap Punia, Vice-Chancellor, MDU, described the incident as unfortunate and highly condemnable, stating that there is no place for indiscipline or violence on the premises of a prestigious educational institution.

“The matter will be probed by the Proctorial Board, and strict disciplinary action will be taken as per the university’s rules and regulations. Further, a high-level Security Advisory Committee has already been constituted to recommend measures for upgrading security on the campus. Necessary action will be initiated on the basis of the committee’s recommendations and the action plan suggested by it,” said the V-C.

Prof Punia reiterated that the university would take strict disciplinary action against all students found violating the law or indulging in indiscipline and misconduct on the campus.

On security arrangements, the VC said university security officials reached the spot immediately, while the police administration was also informed without delay.