Rohtak youth gunned down

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 22

Ravinder (27), a resident of Sunaria village in the district, was shot dead by a few car-borne assailants near his house today.

The youth, who received multiple bullet injuries, was rushed to the local PGIMS, where he was declared dead by doctors. The police have registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police sources said Ravinder was jailed in a case of murder and had recently come out on bail.

He had started a finance business in the village. This afternoon, he was returning to his office after having lunch. As soon as he came out of his house, the assailants, who had come by two cars, started firing at him. Police suspect old enmity.

