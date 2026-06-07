Rohtak Zila Parishad member detained en route to Delhi protest

Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar, who organised a demonstration in Rohtak last month under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged paper leaks, was allegedly detained by local police on Saturday while travelling with supporters to Jantar Mantar in Delhi to join a protest organised by the party.

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A video showing Dagar questioning the police over his detention went viral on social media. He was released from Sampla police station later in the evening. Calling the action an attack on democratic rights, Dagar asserted that he represented the interests of the youth and their voices could not be silenced. He said his campaign against “anti-people” policies would continue and he would keep raising issues concerning young people.

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“I left for Delhi before 7 am and police vehicles began following me from the Kharawar bypass. I, along with my supporters, was detained near Sampla town. I asked the police the reason for stopping me, but they took us to the Sampla police station without providing any explanation. I was released in the evening,” Dagar said. He maintained that, as a Zila Parishad councillor, he represents thousands of residents in his ward and is a responsible public representative. Despite this, the police ignored his objections and kept him in detention for several hours, he alleged.