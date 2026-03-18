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Home / Haryana / Rohtak Zila Parishad vice-prez, councillor in Haryana barred from attending next session

Rohtak Zila Parishad vice-prez, councillor in Haryana barred from attending next session

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:00 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Councillor Dheeraj Malik (second from right) stops vice-president Anil Hooda (right) outside the Zila Parishad meeting venue in Rohtak on March 12. File Photo
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Rohtak Zila Parishad vice-president Anil Hooda and councillor Dheeraj Malik have been barred from the council’s next meeting on account of their physical altercation during the March 12 session. The decision was taken after their actions were deemed as “gross misconduct” under the provisions of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994. Additionally, they have been marked absent for the March 12 meeting for disrupting proceedings, using unparliamentary language and engaging in “unconstitutional” conduct.

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The action has been duly recorded in the minutes of the meeting. The scuffle between the two began when Dheeraj Malik, councillor from Ward 8, raised concerns over the allocation of funds for development works. He alleged that funds meant for Ward 13 were being diverted to Ward 4 in an inappropriate manner. Calling for the practice to be stopped, he said the funds should be utilised for development works in Ward 13.

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The councillors agreed to resolve the issue through a vote. However, tensions quickly escalated after Ward-4 councillor Anil Hooda and Dheeraj got into a physical altercation over the issue. The disruption led to the deferral of a meeting agenda item concerning administrative approval for development work proposals submitted by councillors under the ZPDP plan for 2025–26.

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The following day, a group of individuals barged into the Hooda’s office at Vikas Sadan and assaulted him. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the attackers beating up Hooda and pushing him to the ground before fleeing the spot. A case was registered by the police based on a complaint lodged by the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zila Parishad, but the attackers are yet to be identified. Sub-Inspector Bijendra, SHO, Arya Nagar police station, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Manju Hooda, Chairperson of the Zila Parishad, confirmed that both Anil Hooda and Dheeraj Malik had been barred from the next meeting, emphasising that no one was allowed to use unparliamentary language or engage in unruly behaviour during the meeting. “To ensure security and maintain surveillance, a police control room vehicle has been deployed at Vikas Sadan, where the Zila Parishad office is located, following the attack on the vice-president,” she added.

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