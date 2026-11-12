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Home / Haryana / Rohtak’s air quality ‘very poor’, anti-smog tower gathers dust

Rohtak’s air quality ‘very poor’, anti-smog tower gathers dust

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:31 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Congressmen protest near the anti-smog tower in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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As Rohtak continues to choke under the grip of “poor air quality”, with pollution levels remaining in the ‘very poor’ category since after Diwali, an anti-smog tower installed at Gohana Adda in Rohtak city to combat the menace lies defunct.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, the Congress has now questioned the upkeep of the facility, demanding its immediate repair and restoration even as residents continue to grapple with polluted air.

Raising the issue, a delegation of the District Urban Congress Committee, comprising office-bearers and party workers, visited the site and inspected the non-functional anti-smog tower. The Congress leaders used the opportunity to draw the administration’s attention to the deteriorating condition of the facility and urged officials to get it repaired without further delay.

District Congress (Urban) president Kuldeep KD said it was the administration’s responsibility to ensure the proper maintenance of public infrastructure and facilities established in the interest of citizens. He pointed out that when public money was spent on installing such facilities, ensuring their continued functioning was equally important.

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“The anti-smog tower was installed with the objective of providing relief from pollution, but its non-functional condition defeats the very purpose for which it was set up. The authorities must take the matter seriously and ensure its immediate repair so that the residents can benefit from it,” he said.

Block president Kapil Khanna said the Congress would continue to raise issues concerning the city’s residents, whether related to air pollution, sanitation, damaged roads or waterlogging. He said the party would reach out to the administration wherever people were facing difficulties and press for solutions.

“Our objective is not merely to indulge in politics but to become the voice of the people and ensure that their genuine problems are addressed. We will continue to highlight civic issues until the administration takes corrective action,” Khanna added.

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Block president Sunil Balli also demanded that the smoke tower be repaired and made operational at the earliest, pointing out that a facility installed to help tackle pollution should not be allowed to remain defunct.

The Congress leaders maintained that the issue was not merely about one non-functional anti-smog tower but also about accountability in the maintenance of public infrastructure and facilities created using taxpayers’ money. They said the District Urban Congress Committee would continue to highlight civic issues across Rohtak and hold the administration accountable until necessary corrective measures were taken.

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