Rohtak’s air ‘unhealthy’, waste fires make it worse

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 6

Despite the air quality index (AQI) being poor, unhealthy and even severe in different parts of Haryana, burning of garbage is going on with impunity in Rohtak and other districts of the state.

Thanks to the lack of a proper garbage-disposal system, domestic waste is burnt by the workers who are supposed to dispose it of.

“The garbage is routinely dumped along the road between the new bus stand and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The heaps of domestic waste are then burnt, which worsens the already polluted air and causes health hazards for residents of nearby localities,” laments Devender Singh, a resident of Vishal Nagar in Rohtak.

Residents complain that their repeated requests and efforts in this regard have failed to stop this unhealthy practice.

“Same situation prevails on Jind Road and in other areas located on the outskirts of Rohtak city where domestic waste is dumped and burnt, emanating toxic gases and rendering the air unbreathable,” says Arvind, a resident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the officials concerned of all government departments to seriously follow the instructions issued for the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board under Section 22 of the Air Quality Management Act-2021.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar asked the heads of the departments concerned to appoint nodal officers as per the revised Graded Response Action Plan for the NCR and present their reports on a daily basis.

“Water is being sprinkled on the roads by fire engines to check the level of air pollution,” he said.

