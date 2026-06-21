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Home / Haryana / Rohtak’s fire woes continue: Third incident reported in 2 weeks

Rohtak’s fire woes continue: Third incident reported in 2 weeks

Fire breaks out at a restaurant at Sector 3 market

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:54 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Fire at a restaurant at HSVP Sector 3 market in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Fire incidents continue to haunt Rohtak residents as a fresh blaze erupted at a restaurant located on second floor of a building at HSVP Sector-3 Market in the city on Sunday, making it the third such incident in the market area in the last two weeks.

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The blaze spread rapidly, and gas cylinders stored inside the restaurant exploded, intensifying the fire and causing panic in the vicinity. Upon receiving information, teams from the Fire Department, police and Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to contain the flames, sources said.

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Fortunately, no loss of life was reported, and timely action prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings as well.

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Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Narendra Kumar also reached the site and supervised the firefighting and rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined while shopkeepers said that timely action by the Fire Department helped avert a tragedy.

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The incident occurred during the afternoon when smoke was noticed coming out of the upper portion of the restaurant. Within minutes, the fire engulfed the premises. Soon after the blaze broke out, gas cylinders inside the restaurant exploded, triggering panic among shopkeepers and residents in the area.

Locals immediately informed the police and the Fire Department about the incident.

Jitender, an eyewitness, said he was the first to notice smoke coming from the restaurant. He promptly warned others and urged shopkeepers and people in the vicinity to evacuate the ground and first floors without attempting to save their belongings, prioritising their safety.

“Within a short time, three gas cylinders exploded, causing the fire to intensify,” he claimed.

The building owner said that he received information about the fire and rushed to the spot, where he found the restaurant engulfed in flames.

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a devastating fire at D-Park Market on June 9, in which three people were charred to death and more than 10 shops were destroyed.

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