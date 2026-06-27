Rohtak’s land revival mission begins

In a significant initiative aimed at restoring the productivity of agricultural land affected by waterlogging and salinity, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department is implementing scientific reclamation measures across Rohtak district.

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Around 2.44 lakh acres of land spread across 116 villages in the district are affected by waterlogging and salinity, adversely impacting crop growth and reducing agricultural productivity. To address this challenge, the department is adopting modern vertical drainage technology and sub-surface drainage technology, said Neena Sehwag, Divisional Soil Conservation Officer, Rohtak.

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“For the year 2026-27, the district has been included under the World Bank-assisted Water Secure Haryana Programme, under which projects covering nearly 38,200 acres are being planned. The programme envisages the installation of 453 vertical drainage tube wells to reclaim waterlogged and saline land in several villages across Rohtak district,” she said.

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Neena said that under the vertical drainage programme, nearly 8,400 acres in villages including Chiri, Khark Jatan, Nandal, Basantpur, Baland, Ghilod Kalan, Dhamar, Bahu Akbarpur, Kisrenti, Balambha and Taimurpur have already been reclaimed through the installation of 81 vertical drainage tube wells.

She added that reclamation work covering around 8,500 acres is currently underway in Mayna, Mokhra Kheri, Atail, Samchana, Masoodpur and Ajaib villages, where 91 additional vertical drainage tube wells are being installed.

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She said that under the sub-surface drainage technology, works for reclaiming approximately 4,340 acres in Rithal, Kiloi Khas, Kiloi Dopana and Asan villages were allotted during 2025-26. Of these, reclamation of nearly 600 acres in Asan village has already been completed.

Neena further said that under the state scheme “Reclamation of Waterlogged Land and Saline Soil”, works for reclaiming around 3,400 acres in Shimli, Kalanaur Kalan and Muradpur Tekna are at the tender allotment stage, with a proposal for installing 45 vertical drainage tube wells.

She added that proposals are also being prepared under the World Bank programme for reclaiming nearly 1,500 acres of saline land in Dobh, Bhali and Baniyani villages.

“Vertical drainage technology is adopted in areas where groundwater electrical conductivity is below 6,000 µS/cm, while sub-surface drainage technology is used in areas with higher salinity levels. Under the latter system, underground laterals and collectors drain excess saline water into a sump, from where it is safely discharged through drains. Proper drainage infrastructure is essential as the extracted saline water is unsuitable for drinking and irrigation and cannot be released into canals,” said Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta.

The Deputy Commissioner said these interventions are expected to significantly improve soil health, enhance agricultural productivity and provide long-term relief to farmers affected by waterlogging and salinity in Rohtak district.