Rohtak’s locality residents in Haryana grapple with contaminated water supply

Residents of various streets at the Prem Nagar locality have reportedly been receiving contaminated potable water for the past several days, leading to resentment among them. They have apprised the district authorities of the issue, but the problem is yet to be resolved. However, the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) is making efforts to identify locations where pipelines may have developed leaks.

The residents allege that many are forced either to fetch potable water from elsewhere or purchase it to meet their daily needs, while those who cannot afford it are compelled to consume the contaminated supply. Rajesh Kumar, an affected resident, said black, foul-smelling water had been supplied to several streets in Prem Nagar for the past many weeks, forcing residents to repeatedly approach the authorities without any result.

“Children and elderly residents have fallen ill after consuming the contaminated water and almost every household in the affected area is reporting health issues. Pits dug for the pipeline work have led to severe waterlogging on the streets. Two nearby schools have also been affected, with students struggling to cross the flooded stretches,” he added.

Rajesh said despite running from pillar to post, the residents have received no relief. “Now, we have no option but to organise a protest demonstration to draw the attention of the higher authorities to our plight,” he added.

Santara Devi, another resident, alleged that her husband developed stomach problems after consuming the contaminated water. “Everyone cannot afford to buy bottled water every day and are being forced to drink this unsafe supply. The authorities are making assurances to resolve the issue which is still lying unaddressed,” she added.

Bhudev Sharma, Junior Engineer, PHED, said teams had been working for the past few days to trace the exact point of leakage in the pipeline, but were not able to locate it. “The problem will be resolved as soon as the leakage point is identified and repaired. In the meantime, we have arranged water tankers in the area to ensure the residents’ daily requirement of potable water is met,” he added.

Anju Saini, Municipal Councillor from Ward 8, said they had approached the authorities several times and also written to them seeking redressal of the issue, but no concrete action was taken. “The residents continue to grapple with the problem. Pits have been dug at several places in the name of tracing the exact leakage points, yet the issue persists,” she added.