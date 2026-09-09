Rohtak’s MDU alumnus to represent India at International Festival of Youth in Russia

Hari Chand, also known as Harish Pelak and an alumnus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been selected to represent India at the International Festival of Youth 2026, scheduled to be held in Russia from September 11 to 17. He has also been invited to participate in the festival’s Regional Programme from September 17 to 22.

“The Regional Programme will take place in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and the Republic of South Ossetia. Under the programme, participants from different countries will be taken on a journey across the cultural landscape of Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia while focusing on developing project ideas and solutions for international cooperation,” said Pelak.

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He said the Regional Rrogramme would bring together young leaders and experts from Russia and other countries to discuss key areas shaping the future of young people.

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“Youngsters from 191 countries representing fields such as entrepreneurship, public administration, education, science, media, arts, digitalisation and information technology, are the part of this international event. The festival will also be attended by dignitaries from various countries, as well as representatives of organisations working on issues concerning youth,” said Pelak.

He pointed out that the festival would also feature sports, cultural, scientific and educational programmes, along with panel sessions and roundtable discussions.

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“Earlier, I have represented India at several international youth programmes, including a leadership training camp in Bhutan in 2016 and a youth exchange programme in China in 2018. I also represented India in Russia in 2025. I was honoured with the NSS National Award in 2017 and the Haryana State Youth Award in 2019,” Pelak said.