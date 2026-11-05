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Home / Haryana / Rohtak’s parking crisis reaches Haryana Lok Bhavan

Rohtak’s parking crisis reaches Haryana Lok Bhavan

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Former Minister Subhash Batra submitsa memorandum to Governor in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo
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Rohtak’s acute parking shortage, one of the city’s major civic concerns, has now reached Haryana Lok Bhavan, with a delegation led by senior Congress leader Subhash Batra, submitting a memorandum to Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Tuesday.

Batra highlighted the parking crisis in and around the district courts complex and suggested a permanent solution to the problem.

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“Being an advocate, I am well aware of the parking problem in and around the court complex. Every day, a large number of advocates, litigants and common citizens have to struggle to find space to park their vehicles. Long queues of vehicles, traffic jams, incessant honking and vehicular emissions are causing considerable inconvenience. The situation results in a wastage of time and fuel, besides adversely affecting public health and the environment,” Batra said.

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He demanded that the Deputy Commissioner’s present residence, located near the courts complex, be shifted to Officers’ Colony.

“This will free up over 2.5 acres of land for parking and other public amenities. A modern and organised parking facility should be developed at the site, while the feasibility of multi-level parking should also be explored, depending on the requirement. This will provide much-needed relief from traffic congestion, noise and pollution in and around the court complex,” he added.

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The former minister said the delegation had brought Rohtak’s pressing civic issues to the Governor’s notice not merely as complaints but with concrete suggestions for their resolution.

The memorandum also highlighted traffic congestion on major roads and intersections, including Model Town, Medical Mor, Power House Chowk, Ashoka Chowk and Sheela Bypass. Other demands included measures to control air and noise pollution, police security in markets, CCTV surveillance and uninterrupted power supply during festivals.

In the wake of festive season, the delegation also raised the need for organised vending zones for vendors, unhindered movement of ambulances, alternative traffic routes, clean drinking water, improved sanitation and adequate street lighting.

Batra suggested constituting a joint high-level committee comprising representatives of the district administration, municipal corporation, police and departments concerned to address the civic issues. He called for fixing specific timelines for resolving each problem to ensure that traders and residents received tangible relief rather than mere assurances.

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