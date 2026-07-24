Prof (Dr) SC Malik, former Senior Professor of the Department of Statistics and Data Science and former Dean (Academic Affairs) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been conferred the Outstanding Professor Award at an international conference in Vietnam in recognition of his distinguished contributions to academia, research and higher education.

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The honour was bestowed during the 17th International Conference on Organizational Innovation (ICOI 2026), held on July 21. The award was jointly conferred by the University of Phuong Dong, Vietnam, and the International Association of Organizational Innovation (IAOI).

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According to the citation, Prof. Malik was recognised for his outstanding academic achievements, exemplary leadership, sustained contributions to research and education, and his efforts in promoting international scholarly collaboration. It also acknowledged his lifelong commitment to academic excellence and his role in mentoring generations of students and researchers.

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The award was presented by Prof. Nguyen Huu Cuong, President of the University of Phuong Dong, and Dr. Fred Dembowski, President of the International Association of Organizational Innovation.

Academicians and well-wishers congratulated Prof. Malik on the international recognition, describing the honour as a matter of pride for the academic fraternity, and the field of Statistics and Data Science in India.