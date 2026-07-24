DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak's retired Professor honoured in Vietnam with 'Outstanding Professor Award'

Rohtak's retired Professor honoured in Vietnam with 'Outstanding Professor Award'

Had served as Dean (Academic Affairs) and Head of Statistic and Data Sciences Department at MD University Rohtak

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:51 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof SC Malik during the international conference in Vietnam. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Prof (Dr) SC Malik, former Senior Professor of the Department of Statistics and Data Science and former Dean (Academic Affairs) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has been conferred the Outstanding Professor Award at an international conference in Vietnam in recognition of his distinguished contributions to academia, research and higher education.

Advertisement

The honour was bestowed during the 17th International Conference on Organizational Innovation (ICOI 2026), held on July 21. The award was jointly conferred by the University of Phuong Dong, Vietnam, and the International Association of Organizational Innovation (IAOI).

Advertisement

According to the citation, Prof. Malik was recognised for his outstanding academic achievements, exemplary leadership, sustained contributions to research and education, and his efforts in promoting international scholarly collaboration. It also acknowledged his lifelong commitment to academic excellence and his role in mentoring generations of students and researchers.

Advertisement

The award was presented by Prof. Nguyen Huu Cuong, President of the University of Phuong Dong, and Dr. Fred Dembowski, President of the International Association of Organizational Innovation.

Academicians and well-wishers congratulated Prof. Malik on the international recognition, describing the honour as a matter of pride for the academic fraternity, and the field of Statistics and Data Science in India.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts