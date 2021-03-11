Ambala: Roll back gas price hike, AAP to govt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists led by Ambala district ‘sangathan mantri’ Gagandeep Singh Kapoor today held a demonstration against the hike in gas price and demanded a rollback.

The AAP activists gathered at the main market of Ambala Cantonment and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Gagandeep Singh said, “The hike in gas cylinder prices is a direct attack on every single household in the country. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise and the government has failed to provide any relief to the common man. The BJP leaders used to protest when LPG price used to be raised during the Congress regime. But now, the same leaders don’t say a word when the domestic gas cylinder prices have crossed the Rs 1,000 mark.”

The AAP leader said cooking gas cylinders are a necessity for every household. The government should roll back the hike. Otherwise, AAP would intensify its protest, he said.

#lpg