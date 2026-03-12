DT
Home / Haryana / Roll back hike in LPG prices: Congress

Roll back hike in LPG prices: Congress

Threatens to launch stir

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Representational photo
Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh has said if the Centre did not roll back the hike in prices of LPG cylinders, the party would launch an agitation.

“People who are already suffering from rising inflation are now facing a double burden due to the increasing prices and shortage of cylinders. This has disturbed the household budget,” he said, threatening a statewide agitation.

According to reports, the state currently has only about seven-day stock (around 3.5 days with Indian Oil, 7.1 days with Bharat Petroleum, and 5.8 days with Hindustan Petroleum), he pointed out.

Long queues are forming outside gas agencies, causing inconvenience.

Under directions from the Central government, a minimum gap of 21 days has now been made mandatory between domestic cylinder bookings, while the supply of commercial cylinders has been halted until further notice. With the ongoing wedding season, the situation has become even more serious, he stated.

In addition, around 250 gas-based textile and handloom industries in Panipat had reportedly shut down. “Polyester yarn prices have increased by nearly 20%, and businesses in the food sector are also facing a crisis. If timely solutions are not found, both the public and industries may suffer heavy economic losses,” he said.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier warned about this crisis. The tensions in the Gulf threaten India’s energy security, as more than 40% of our oil imports and most LPG supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Now, the impact is becoming visible—LPG prices have increased, and petrol and diesel prices may also be affected in the near future,” he said.

