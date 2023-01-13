Roof collapse leaves 60-yr-old woman hurt in Pataudi village

Gurugram, January 12
A 60-year-old woman and a cow calf were injured after the roof of a house in Gudhana village, Pataudi, collapsed due to an LPG cylinder explosion early morning on Thursday.
The woman was critically injured and is receiving treatment in Delhi’s Safdurjung hospital. The calf was sent to a gaushala in Jhajjar.
According to the police officials, the injured woman is identified as Imarti Devi of Gudhana village. The woman was rushed to a civil hospital in Pataudi from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The calf sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and sent into gaushala in Dadri Toye in district Jhajjar.
After getting information a police team led by Pataudi SHO Rakesh Kumar and fire-brigade team reached the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...