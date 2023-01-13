Roof collapse leaves 60-yr-old woman hurt in Pataudi village

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 12

A 60-year-old woman and a cow calf were injured after the roof of a house in Gudhana village, Pataudi, collapsed due to an LPG cylinder explosion early morning on Thursday.

The woman was critically injured and is receiving treatment in Delhi’s Safdurjung hospital. The calf was sent to a gaushala in Jhajjar.

According to the police officials, the injured woman is identified as Imarti Devi of Gudhana village. The woman was rushed to a civil hospital in Pataudi from where she was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The calf sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and sent into gaushala in Dadri Toye in district Jhajjar.

After getting information a police team led by Pataudi SHO Rakesh Kumar and fire-brigade team reached the spot.

